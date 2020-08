State Senator John Stevens, of Huntingdon, has won re-election to a third term in Nashville.

Stevens defeated Casey Hood, of Obion, 13,059 to 8,264, in the Republican primary for the District 24 Senate seat.

Stevens claimed five of the six counties in the Senate district, with Hood winning his home county of Obion County.

Stevens will run unopposed in the November election, following no qualified candidate running on the Democratic ticket.