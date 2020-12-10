Tennessee U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn has joined Republican colleagues in a fight against election fraud.

Senator Blackburn joined Republicans in submitting an amicus brief to the Supreme Court of the United States, supporting petitioners in the case of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich versus the Democratic National Committee.

Senator Blackburn said President Trump is well within his right to exercise every legal resource to ensure integrity within the election system.

The Tennessee Republican said in America it was one person, one vote, and the amicus brief provides additional support to the patriots standing with President Trump and the fight against election fraud.