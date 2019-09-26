Tennessee 24th District State Senator John Stevens says the opportunity for free college education is much needed for state students.

Senator Stevens talked with Thunderbolt News following interim University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd’s presentation of the “UT Promise” initiative at Obion County Central.

The “UT Promise” plan calls for the raising of $100-million dollars in donations to fund the project.

Accepted students will also agree to perform eight-hours of community service each semester, and work with three mentors during their college time.

To achieve the scholarship funding, students must attend UT-Knoxville, Martin, Chattanooga or Memphis.