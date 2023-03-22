Senator Stevens Recognized for Term Limit Support

Tennessee District 24 State Senator John Stevens was recently recognized for his efforts to support a Term Limits Amendment on Congress.

The amendment was created by the U.S. Term Limits Pledge, which states Senator Stevens will work to cosponsor, vote for, and defend the resolution for an Article V convention, for the sole purpose of enforcing term limits on Congress.

Stevens pledged to support House Joint Resolution 5, which is scheduled for a House floor vote next week.

The convention bill does not set the specific length of term limits, but starts a discussion among the states on what the ideal term limits of congress members should be.

More than sixty fellow legislators have pledged their support for the amendment, indicating that constituents want term limits on Congress.