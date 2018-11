The community is invited out tonight at 6:00 to send off the Henry County Patriots football team as they travel to Cookeville to play for the state championship.

Patriots fans can enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs, meet the players and coaches, get autographed posters, and buy tickets to Saturday night’s game.

The Henry County Patriots play Knoxville Central Saturday night at 7:00 for the Class 5A state championship at Tennessee Tech University’s Tucker Stadium in Cookeville.

