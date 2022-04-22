Senior Night Held for Union City Baseball and Softball Players

Union City High School held Senior Night ceremonies for the baseball and softball teams on Thursday.

School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said six student-athletes were recognized at their respective games.

In softball, Anna Cheatham, Sophie Theobald and Sara Ullrich here honored.

Union City beat Bradford 15-0 in the Senior Night game.

On the baseball side, Silas Petty, Kase Ross and Chase Norton were recognized.

The Golden Tornadoes beat Mayfield 11-0 at Elam Stadium.