A Fulton County man has been sentenced to over 15 years in prison, in connection with a 2017 crash that claimed the life of a Sharon woman.

In Fulton County Circuit Court, 52 year old Darren Shane Henderson, of the Cayce community, received a 10 year sentence for first degree manslaughter, five years for second degree assault, twelve months for both wanton endangerment and criminal mischief, and a 30-day sentence for aggravated driving under the influence.

The sentencing was handed down following a guilty plea to Circuit Judge Tim Langford.

The charges stemmed from a November 4th of 2017 accident on U.S. Highway 51 in Fulton, when Henderson’s pick-up truck crossed the centerline and struck a 2009 Ford Escape operated by 54 year old Kenneth Robinson, of Sharon.

Following the initial crash, two additional vehicles struck both Henderson’s and Robinson’s vehicles in the roadway.

52 year old Teena Robinson died as a result of injuries in the crash, with Kenneth Robinson seriously injured and airlifted to The Med in Memphis.

Henderson also received serious injuries from the accident and was airlifted to the Vanderbilt Medical Center.