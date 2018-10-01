September gas prices in Tennessee were the highest in four years.

Triple-A spokesman Mark Jenkins says pump prices in Tennessee averaged $2.59 last month, an increase of five cents over last year, and 52 cents more than September 2016.

Locally, drivers in Weakley County are paying $2.69 a gallon, while Henry and Obion county motorists are paying $2.58 at the pump.

Gas is $2.67 in Carroll and Gibson counties, with Lake County drivers paying $2.61 a gallon.

Hamilton County currently has the cheapest gas in the state at $2.54 per gallon, with Williamson County the highest at nearly $2.87 per gallon.

