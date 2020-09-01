This month is “Suicide Prevention Month” and the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network will be communicating its message via social media and other virtual means due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwest Regional Director Tosha Gurley tells Thunderbolt Radio News the latest statistics…

The network’s first-ever virtual “Suicide Prevention Awareness” event on September 17th with a webinar focusing on farmers’ and first responders’ mental health and suicide prevention.

Tosha Gurley will have more on suicide prevention this weekend on “30 MINUTES” on WCMT, MIX 101.3, and STAR 95.1.