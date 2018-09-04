Service and dedication were recognized Tuesday at the 25th Annual Tennessee Soybean Festival Mayor’s Luncheon.

The Soybean Service Award went to Dr. Danny Donaldson.

The Big Bean Award went to the Leadership Team and Employees of MTD of Martin.

And the Tennessee Soybean Festival Hall of Fame Award went to longtime volunteer Jeff Capps.

General Counsel nominee for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Union City native Stephen Alexander Vaden was the keynote speaker for Tuesday’s luncheon.

Current Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Katie Hodges was joined at the luncheon by the first Miss Soybean Festival from 1994, Stephanie Hunt.

The award-winning festival continues through Saturday.

