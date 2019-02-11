Funeral services have been announced for Dr. Robert “Bob” Young Jr., of Union City

Dr. Young was a longtime staff member of the Union City Women’s Clinic, and Baptist Memorial Hospital, who passed away Sunday at his home.

Baptist Memorial Administrator and CEO Skipper Bondurant spoke with Thunderbolt News following the passing of Dr. Young.

Dr. Young was honored last March with a retirement ceremony at the hospital.

Services will take place Friday at 2:00 at Union City’s First United Methodist Church, with a private graveside service to be held at East View Cemetery.