Services Announced for Union City’s Lt. Colonel William Kaler

Lt. Colonel William Kaler, of Union City, will be laid to rest on Wednesday at East View Cemetery.

The 88 year old Kaler passed away on Veterans Day.

Lt. Colonel Kaler spent 27 years in the military, which was followed by his service at UT-Martin as a professor and academic coordinator for the athletics department.

In 2014, he became only the universities fourth person to be inducted into the athletic Hall of Fame as an administrator.

Lt. Colonel Kaler began his military career in the Union City National Guard in 1953, then advanced ROTC at Murray State in 1956.

His military stops included Ft. Knox, Ft. Riley in Kansas, Ft. Rucker in Alabama, and in South Vietnam, where he flew over 400 hours of combat support.

His flight support in Vietnam earned him ten Air Medals.

Lt. Colonel Kaler’s career also included his presentation of the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, Distinguished Flying Cross and Legion of Merit for Army Services.

Funeral services for Lt. Colonel William Kaler will take place Wednesday morning at 11:00 at White Ranson Funeral Home.