Services for Former Tennessee Senator Roy Herron to Begin on Friday

Friends and family of former longtime Tennessee State Senator Roy Herron will begin paying their respects on Friday.

The 69 year old Herron passed away on Sunday in Nashville, due to injuries sustained in a jet ski accident on July 1st.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 until 8:00 on Friday, at the First United Methodist Church in Martin.

Visitation will again take place on Saturday from 11:00 until the time of funeral services at 2:00 at the church.

Following the services, burial will follow in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden.