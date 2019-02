Funeral services will be held Tuesday morning for Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon.

The 54 year old Sheriff Redmon passed away Saturday morning at his home in Fancy Farm.

Services will be held at His House Ministries, in Mayfield, starting at 11:00.

Redmon worked in law enforcement for over 30 years, serving as Sheriff of Graves County since 2011.

With the passing of Redmon, Coroner Brad Jones will serve as acting Sheriff pending an appointment by Graves County Judge-Executive Jesse Perry.