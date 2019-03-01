Fifty-one years ago today, a Union City High School graduate lost his life in the Vietnam War.

On Saturday, his sacrifice for his country will be honored and he will be laid to rest in the place that he called home.

Full military services will take place for United States Navy Lieutenant Richard “Tito” Lannom, who lost his life at the age of 27.

Services for Lt. Lannom will be held at 1:00 at Discovery Park of America, followed by military graveside services at Eastview cemetery.

Visitation at Discovery Park will begin at 10:00, with a re-dedication service to take place at the Vietnam Memorial Monument at 11:00.

Governor Bill Lee has declared Saturday as a “day of mourning” across the state, in honor of Lt. Lannom, with flags to fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset.