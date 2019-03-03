U.S. Navy Lt. Richard “Tito” Lannom, of Union City, was laid to rest in his hometown of Union City on Saturday, 51 years after he was killed in action in the Vietnam War.

The 27 year old serviceman died in a plane crash in North Vietnam on March 1st of 1968, with his remains recovered this past September.

During a memorial service at Discovery Park of America, Lannom was remembered by military officials, officials from the state, some friends and his wife.

During the service, Rear Admiral Robert Durand, U.S. Navy Vice Chief of Information, gave Lannom his final call.

Longtime friend, Lt. Colonel John Cox of Birmingham, Alabama, spoke about the humor of Lannon.

Following services at Discovery Park, a procession led Union City police, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Patriot Guard motorcycle riders, escorted Lannom’s remains to his final resting spot of East View cemetery.