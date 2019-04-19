Funeral services will be held today for 37 year old Sterling Lapree Higgins, of Union City, who died after being taken into custody by police in Union City.

Services will take place from 10:00 until 12:00 at a Dyersburg funeral home.

Higgins died during the early morning hours of March 25th, after his arrest by Union City police.

Obion County Sheriff’s Office reports said Higgins was brought to the jail around 1:45, and became uncooperative with the arresting officer and jail staff.

He was subdued and then taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where he died around 3:00.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to investigate the incident, and an autopsy was performed on Higgins body.

Findings of the autopsy have not been released.