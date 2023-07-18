Services Scheduled This Week for Kentucky Soldier Killed at Pearl Harbor

A Kentucky soldier killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest this week.

Navy Seaman 1st Class Elmer Lawrence, of Park City, died on December 7th of 1941.

Lawrence was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits and capsized, killing 429 crewmen, including Lawrence.

Remains of soldiers who were killed and placed in nearby cemeteries, were later exhumed for analysis.

Through DNA testing, the remains of Seaman Lawrence were identified in 2021.

Services are now scheduled to take place this Saturday in Railton, Kentucky, with burial to take place at the Shiloh Cemetery.

Flags will fly at half-staff in Kentucky on Saturday in honor of Seaman Lawrence.