Services Scheduled Today in Union City for Sophomore Student

The Union City School System, and the community, will pay their last respects today to sophomore student Parker Vowell.

The 16 year old special education student passed away unexpectedly last Wednesday following a brief illness.

Director of School’s Wes Kennedy told Thunderbolt News the passing of a young child affects staff, students and all in the community.(AUDIO)

Services for Parker Vowell will be held this afternoon at 1:00 at the Union City Civic Auditorium, with visitation beginning at 11:30.

Director Kennedy said all high school students will be dismissed at 11:00, to provide opportunities for visitation and adequate parking for the services.