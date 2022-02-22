Services Set for Longtime Union City Coca-Cola CEO Richard Newell Graham

Funeral services will be held Friday for Richard Newell Graham, of Union City.

Graham passed away Monday at the age of 74.

He was a Union City High School and Ole Miss graduate, who took over the Union City Coca-Cola Bottling Company operations in 1972.

He remained in that position until recent years, when his son, Richard Jr. took over.

Newell Graham was active with his service on boards for many clubs and organizations over the years.

They included the Union City Rotary Club, Chimes for Charity, the UT-Martin Development Committee, Coca-Cola Bottlers Association of Tennessee and his role as a bank director.

He and his wife Bettie supported many local charities, which included Rotary Scholarships, the UT-Martin music department, rifle team and equestrian team, Masquerade Theater, Chimes for Charity, Discovery Park of America, Ole Miss Law School and Northwest Tennessee Young Life Ministries.

Funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 at the St. James Episcopal Church in Union City.

Burial will follow in the East View Cemetery.