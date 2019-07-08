Employees at seven Union City businesses have been cited for selling alcohol to a minor.

Union City police conducted a compliance check the night of July 5th, with an individual under the age of 21 purchasing alcoholic beverages at the locations.

Police reports said employees at Pocket’s Store and 3J’s, on East Reelfoot Avenue, Pocket’s Store on West Reelfoot Avenue, West Main BP on West Main Street, Sudden Service on North Clover, Uptown North Store on East Martin Luther King Drive, and the Bee Hive Store on North Miles Avenue, sold alcohol to the minor.

Those cited by Union City police were:

Travis Delone Campbell (19) – Pocket’s Store on East Reelfoot Avenue

Charles Ray Hobbs (20) – 3J’s, on East Reelfoot Avenue

Johna Shepard Daunt (22) – Pocket’s Store on West Reelfoot Avenue

Cynthia Pollock (39) – West Main BP on West Main Street

Amber Nicole Powell (28) – Sudden Service on North Clover Street

Saleh Mohamed Altareb (27) – Uptown North Store on East Martin Luther King Drive

Padigala Devindra Kadirepalli (45) – The Bee Hive Store on North Miles Avenue

These employees were issued citations for unlawful sales of alcoholic beverages.