For the first time since its opening in 2013, Discovery Park of America will greet visitors seven days a week.

The historical and educational facility in Union City will now maintain their non-stop daily operation through July.

The change in operations was recently adopted by park officials, to better accommodate visitors during what is being called the “high season”.

Discovery Park will be open from 10:00 until 6:00 during the period, with many different activities, attractions and exhibits at the Everett Boulevard location.