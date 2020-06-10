Obion County school board members have approved seven teachers for tenure.

Under the amended Tennessee tenure law, teachers become eligible for tenure after completing a probationary period of five school years, or not less than 45 months within the last seven-year period.

Those teachers must also receive evaluation scores of 4’s and 5’s during the last two years of the probationary period.

During the latest school board meeting, Director of School’s Tim Watkins explained a different procedure allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teacher tenure policy also provides a safeguard in the ability to fire an individual, for reasons such as age, race, gender, religion or local politics.