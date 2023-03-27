Seven People Reported Killed in Nashville School Shooting

Seven people are now being reported as dead from a school shooting in Nashville this morning.

During a press conference, reports indicated three children and three adults were killed in the shooting at The Covenant School, private Christian school.

The shooter, who is being described as a female, was engaged and killed by law enforcement officers on the second floor of the school.

The shooter was reported to have entered a side entrance of the school, and was in possession of two assault style rifles and a handgun.

Police are now trying to determine the identity of the shooter, who was described as a possible teenager.

Reports at the press conference said there were no school resource officers at the school, which is a church.