To help celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, several fireworks shows have been scheduled around the area.

The pyrotechnic shows will begin on Friday night at Reelfoot Lake, with the show based at the American Legion building on State Route 21 in Tiptonville.

On Saturday the 4th of July, Union City will hold their annual fireworks display at Graham Park starting at dusk.

Kenton will end the White Squirrel Festival with fireworks beginning at 9:00 behind the gym.

Martin will hold their show at 9:00 at the Parks and Recreation Complex, and in Dresden the fireworks display will take place at 9:00 at Wilson Park.

In Hickman, the annual fireworks display will take place over the water at the Elvis Stahr Harbor.

The show will start at dusk.