Several Area Fireworks Shows Scheduled for 4th of July Holiday Weekend

Several area fireworks displays will be held to celebrate the 4th of July holiday.

Gleason, Dresden and Tiptonville will start the fireworks shows, with displays on Saturday night at 9:00.

Gleason will shoot fireworks in the downtown area, Dresden will have fireworks at Wilson Park, with Tiptonville holding their display at the American Legion Building.

Union City will host their annual fireworks show on Sunday night at Graham Park starting at 9:00.

On Sunday, Martin will have their fireworks display at the Recreation Complex starting at dusk.

Kenton will conclude their White Squirrel Festival with fireworks at the City Park starting at dusk.

And the City of Fulton will have fireworks at dusk from Fulton City Park.

The annual fireworks display, held at the Elvis Stahr Harbor in Hickman, will not take place this year.