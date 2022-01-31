Several area high school teams ranked in AP Basketball Prep Polls
Several area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press Prep Polls.
Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls
Division I – Class 4A
1. Blackman (10) 17-0
2. Cookeville (2) 23-0
3. Bradley Central 20-2
4. Bearden (1) 22-3
5. Coffee County 21-3
6. Arlington 18-3
7. Farragut 18-6
8. Lebanon 20-5
9. Rossview 18-2
10. Bartlett 19-6
Division I – Class 3A
1. Page (13) 21-1
2. Jackson South Side 16-2
3. Livingston Academy 20-3
4. Grainger 18-4
5. White County 18-4
6. Greeneville 19-5
7. Upperman 17-5
8. Creek Wood 19-4
9. Seymour 19-4
10. South Gibson 18-6
Division I – Class 2A
1. Loretto (13) 21-0
2. Westview 19-2
3. Gibson County 22-2
4. East Nashville 17-1
5. Summertown 20-3
6. McMinn Central 17-4
7. Westmoreland 18-3
8. York Institute 13-5
9. Gatlinburg-Pittman 18-6
10. Stewart County 15-6
Division I – Class 1A
1. McKenzie (13) 19-1
2. Clay County 15-3
3. Huntland 20-4
4. Pickett County 16-5
5. Clarkrange 16-6
6. Wayne County 22-4
7. Gleason 18-5
8. Unaka 17-4
9. Sunbright 20-4
10. Red Boiling Springs 16-5
Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls
Division I – Class 4A
1. Beech (14) 25-0
2. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 22-1
3. Bartlett (1) 21-6
4. Cane Ridge 15-6
5. Whitehaven 17-1
6. Memphis East 14-4
7. Bearden 19-5
8. Lebanon 20-4
9. Henry County 15-1
10. Science Hill 24-3
Division I – Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side (15) 16-2
2. Clinton 19-2
3. Greeneville 17-4
4. Greenbrier 19-2
5. Fulton 15-4
6. Grainger 17-4
7. Jackson North Side 13-4
8. Lincoln County 17-4
9. Obion Central 14-4
10. Dyersburg 15-5
Division I – Class 2A
1. East Nashville (15) 19-2
2. Power Center Academy High School 13-2
3. Smith County 18-4
4. Fairview 16-4
5. Camden 18-3
6. Jackson County 14-4
7. Summertown 18-5
8. Scotts Hill 15-3
9. Pearl-Cohn 15-6
10. York Institute 15-6
Division I – Class 1A
1. Middleton (12) 16-1
2. Clay County (3) 13-4
3. Pickett County 16-5
4. Santa Fe 17-3
5. North Greene 21-4
6. MAHS 16-4
7. Hampton 16-5
8. Peabody 15-6
9. West Carroll 13-3
10. Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 13-3
WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.