Several Area Schools to Hold Graduation Ceremonies This Week
Several area school systems will be holding graduation ceremonies this week.
On Friday, the Obion County School System will hold two ceremonies, starting at South Fulton High School at 5:30.
Obion County Central will graduate their seniors at 7:30.
Weakley County schools will also hold graduation ceremonies on Friday night at Westview, Dresden, Gleason and Greenfield.
Ceremonies will start at each school at 7:00.
In Western Kentucky, Hickman County High School will hold their graduation on Friday night.
On Saturday night at 8:00, Union City High School will conduct graduation ceremonies at War Memorial Stadium.