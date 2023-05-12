Several area teams in regional tournaments

Several area high school baseball and softball teams are competing in regional tournaments.

In Class 1A baseball Friday afternoon, Bruceton plays Houston County at 2:00 at McKenzie while McKenzie will host Frank Hughes at 5:00.

Dresden plays Peabody at 3:00 at Bradford and Bradford hosts Halls at 5:00.

In Class 2A baseball, Milan plays Camden and Westview plays Stewart County at Stewart County High School, while in Class 2A softball, Westview and Huntingdon will play in separate games Monday afternoon.

In Class 3A Friday afternoon, Chester County hosts Jackson South Side at 4:30 and South Gibson plays Hardin County at 7:00 at Chester County. Meanwhile, Crockett County plays Munford and Dyer County plays Brighton at Dyer County.

Meanwhile, in Class 3A softball on Monday, South Gibson plays McNairy Central, Jackson South Side plays Lexington, Crockett County plays Ripley, and Dyersburg plays Munford.