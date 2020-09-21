Several area high school football teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press football prep polls.

In Class 1A, South Pittsburg (5-0) is still No. 1 with Lake County (2-0) in second, Huntingdon (4-1) is ranked fourth, and undefeated Greenfield (4-0) moves up a spot to number eight.

Class 2A has undefeated Peabody (5-0) in the top spot with McKenzie (3-1) staying steady this week at number eight.

In Class 3A, Alcoa (4-1) is No. 1 with undefeated Covington (5-0) ranked second, Milan (4-1) is in sixth, and Westview (4-1) drops two spots this week to number eight.

Class 4A has Elizabethton (4-0) as the top team with Hardin County (5-0) in second, and Lexington (4-1) at number nine.

In Class 5A, Knoxville West (5-0) is at No. 1 with Henry County (3-2) moving up two spots to number seven.

Class 6A has undefeated Oakland (5-0) still at the No. 1 spot.

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.