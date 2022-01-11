Several area teams ranked in AP Prep Basketball Polls

Several area teams are ranked in the first Associated Press Prep Basketball Poll of the season.

Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls

Division I – Class 4A

1. Beech (13) 19-0

2. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 18-1

3. Bartlett 14-6

4. Cane Ridge 9-6

5. Bearden 12-5

6. Lebanon 15-3

7. Dobyns-Bennett 14-4

8. Memphis East 8-2

9. Whitehaven 12-1

10. Green Hill 12-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia 28. Henry County 20. Science Hill 15. Karns 13.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Jackson South Side (4) 10-2

2. Clinton (1) 14-1

3. Grainger (4) 15-1

4. Greeneville (3) 11-5

5. Greenbrier 13-1

6. Obion Central 13-1

7. Fulton 11-3

8. Dyersburg 12-3

9. Lawrence County 13-4

10. Sullivan East 11-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

1. East Nashville (9) 10-2

2. Fairview 11-3

3. Jackson County (1) 9-3

4. Summertown 13-4

5. Power Center Academy High School 7-2

(tie) Smith County 11-4

7. Camden 12-3

8. Pearl-Cohn 10-3

9. Scotts Hill 9-2

10. Waverly (1) 10-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 20. White House-Heritage 20. Tyner Academy 15. Polk County 12.

Division I – Class 1A

1. Pickett County (4) 13-3

2. Middleton (3) 10-1

3. MAHS (2) 8-2

4. North Greene (1) 17-2

5. Clay County (1) 8-4

6. Santa Fe 11-3

(tie) West Carroll 7-2

8. Peabody 10-5

9. Hampton 10-4

10. Lake County 7-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

Division I – Class 4A

1. Blackman (5) 12-0

2. Cookeville (4) 17-0

(tie) Bearden (3) 15-3

4. Bradley Central 14-2

5. Arlington 13-1

6. Bartlett (1) 12-4

7. Farragut 12-5

8. Lebanon 14-3

9. Coffee County 14-3

10. Warren County 15-2

Others receiving 12 or more points: Henry County 25. Rossview 16.¤

Division I – Class 3A

1. Page (13) 15-1

2. Greeneville 14-3

3. Livingston Academy 14-2

4. Upperman 14-2

5. Jackson South Side 11-2

6. White County 13-3

7. Grainger 13-4

(tie) South Gibson 14-3

9. Seymour 14-3

10. Hardin County 9-2

(tie) Lincoln County 12-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cocke County 12.¤

Division I – Class 2A

1. Loretto (11) 14-0

2. Gibson County (2) 18-0

3. Westview 14-2

4. Summertown 16-1

5. McMinn Central 11-3

6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3

7. East Nashville 9-1

8. Westmoreland 12-3

9. York Institute 8-4

10. Huntingdon 9-6

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.¤

Division I – Class 1A

1. McKenzie (12) 13-1

2. Clarkrange (1) 13-3

3. Gleason 14-3

4. Pickett County 13-3

5. Clay County 10-3

6. Red Boiling Springs 12-3

7. Huntland 13-4

(tie) Wayne County 15-4

9. Unaka 15-4

10. Hampshire 12-1

Others receiving 12 or more points: Eagleville 15. North Greene 13. Houston County 12.¤

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.