Several area teams ranked in AP Prep Basketball Polls
Several area teams are ranked in the first Associated Press Prep Basketball Poll of the season.
Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls
Division I – Class 4A
1. Beech (13) 19-0
2. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 18-1
3. Bartlett 14-6
4. Cane Ridge 9-6
5. Bearden 12-5
6. Lebanon 15-3
7. Dobyns-Bennett 14-4
8. Memphis East 8-2
9. Whitehaven 12-1
10. Green Hill 12-2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia 28. Henry County 20. Science Hill 15. Karns 13.
Division I – Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side (4) 10-2
2. Clinton (1) 14-1
3. Grainger (4) 15-1
4. Greeneville (3) 11-5
5. Greenbrier 13-1
6. Obion Central 13-1
7. Fulton 11-3
8. Dyersburg 12-3
9. Lawrence County 13-4
10. Sullivan East 11-2
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Division I – Class 2A
1. East Nashville (9) 10-2
2. Fairview 11-3
3. Jackson County (1) 9-3
4. Summertown 13-4
5. Power Center Academy High School 7-2
(tie) Smith County 11-4
7. Camden 12-3
8. Pearl-Cohn 10-3
9. Scotts Hill 9-2
10. Waverly (1) 10-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 20. White House-Heritage 20. Tyner Academy 15. Polk County 12.
Division I – Class 1A
1. Pickett County (4) 13-3
2. Middleton (3) 10-1
3. MAHS (2) 8-2
4. North Greene (1) 17-2
5. Clay County (1) 8-4
6. Santa Fe 11-3
(tie) West Carroll 7-2
8. Peabody 10-5
9. Hampton 10-4
10. Lake County 7-2
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.
Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls
Division I – Class 4A
1. Blackman (5) 12-0
2. Cookeville (4) 17-0
(tie) Bearden (3) 15-3
4. Bradley Central 14-2
5. Arlington 13-1
6. Bartlett (1) 12-4
7. Farragut 12-5
8. Lebanon 14-3
9. Coffee County 14-3
10. Warren County 15-2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Henry County 25. Rossview 16.¤
Division I – Class 3A
1. Page (13) 15-1
2. Greeneville 14-3
3. Livingston Academy 14-2
4. Upperman 14-2
5. Jackson South Side 11-2
6. White County 13-3
7. Grainger 13-4
(tie) South Gibson 14-3
9. Seymour 14-3
10. Hardin County 9-2
(tie) Lincoln County 12-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cocke County 12.¤
Division I – Class 2A
1. Loretto (11) 14-0
2. Gibson County (2) 18-0
3. Westview 14-2
4. Summertown 16-1
5. McMinn Central 11-3
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3
7. East Nashville 9-1
8. Westmoreland 12-3
9. York Institute 8-4
10. Huntingdon 9-6
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.¤
Division I – Class 1A
1. McKenzie (12) 13-1
2. Clarkrange (1) 13-3
3. Gleason 14-3
4. Pickett County 13-3
5. Clay County 10-3
6. Red Boiling Springs 12-3
7. Huntland 13-4
(tie) Wayne County 15-4
9. Unaka 15-4
10. Hampshire 12-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Eagleville 15. North Greene 13. Houston County 12.¤
WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.