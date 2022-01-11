January 11, 2022
Several area teams ranked in AP Prep Basketball Polls

Several area teams are ranked in the first Associated Press Prep Basketball Poll of the season.

Tennessee Boy’s Prep Polls

Division I – Class 4A
1. Beech (13) 19-0
2. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 18-1
3. Bartlett 14-6
4. Cane Ridge 9-6
5. Bearden 12-5
6. Lebanon 15-3
7. Dobyns-Bennett 14-4
8. Memphis East 8-2
9. Whitehaven 12-1
10. Green Hill 12-2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbia 28. Henry County 20. Science Hill 15. Karns 13.

Division I – Class 3A
1. Jackson South Side (4) 10-2
2. Clinton (1) 14-1
3. Grainger (4) 15-1
4. Greeneville (3) 11-5
5. Greenbrier 13-1
6. Obion Central 13-1
7. Fulton 11-3
8. Dyersburg 12-3
9. Lawrence County 13-4
10. Sullivan East 11-2
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A
1. East Nashville (9) 10-2
2. Fairview 11-3
3. Jackson County (1) 9-3
4. Summertown 13-4
5. Power Center Academy High School 7-2
(tie) Smith County 11-4
7. Camden 12-3
8. Pearl-Cohn 10-3
9. Scotts Hill 9-2
10. Waverly (1) 10-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Gatlinburg-Pittman 20. White House-Heritage 20. Tyner Academy 15. Polk County 12.

Division I – Class 1A
1. Pickett County (4) 13-3
2. Middleton (3) 10-1
3. MAHS (2) 8-2
4. North Greene (1) 17-2
5. Clay County (1) 8-4
6. Santa Fe 11-3
(tie) West Carroll 7-2 
8. Peabody 10-5 
9. Hampton 10-4
10. Lake County 7-2 
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Tennessee Girl’s Prep Polls

Division I – Class 4A
1. Blackman (5) 12-0
2. Cookeville (4) 17-0
(tie) Bearden (3) 15-3
4. Bradley Central 14-2
5. Arlington 13-1
6. Bartlett (1) 12-4
7. Farragut 12-5
8. Lebanon 14-3
9. Coffee County 14-3
10. Warren County 15-2
Others receiving 12 or more points: Henry County 25. Rossview 16.¤

Division I – Class 3A
1. Page (13) 15-1
2. Greeneville 14-3
3. Livingston Academy 14-2
4. Upperman 14-2
5. Jackson South Side 11-2
6. White County 13-3
7. Grainger 13-4
(tie) South Gibson 14-3 
9. Seymour 14-3
10. Hardin County 9-2
(tie) Lincoln County 12-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Cocke County 12.¤

Division I – Class 2A
1. Loretto (11) 14-0
2. Gibson County (2) 18-0 
3. Westview 14-2 
4. Summertown 16-1
5. McMinn Central 11-3
6. Gatlinburg-Pittman 13-3
7. East Nashville 9-1
8. Westmoreland 12-3
9. York Institute 8-4
10. Huntingdon 9-6 
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.¤

Division I – Class 1A
1. McKenzie (12) 13-1 
2. Clarkrange (1) 13-3
3. Gleason 14-3 
4. Pickett County 13-3
5. Clay County 10-3
6. Red Boiling Springs 12-3
7. Huntland 13-4
(tie) Wayne County 15-4
9. Unaka 15-4
10. Hampshire 12-1
Others receiving 12 or more points: Eagleville 15. North Greene 13. Houston County 12.¤

WCMT is a voting member of the Associated Press.

