Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area
Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days.
The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00.
On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30.
On Monday night, the City of Martin will begin their Christmas parade at 7:00, with Troy to host their parade on Saturday, December 10th at 7:00.