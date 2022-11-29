November 29, 2022
Several Christmas Parades Scheduled in the Local Area

Several Christmas parades will take place over the coming days.

The Union City Christmas parade will be held Thursday night at 7:00, followed by the Obion parade on Friday night at 7:00.

On Saturday, South Fulton will host their Christmas parade starting at 5:00, with Kenton’s parade beginning at 6:30.

On Monday night, the City of Martin will begin their Christmas parade at 7:00, with Troy to host their parade on Saturday, December 10th at 7:00.

