Voters in the Weakley County cities of Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Martin, and Sharon are voting for several positions in today’s election.

Four candidates are vying for three aldermen seats in Dresden, with Joyce Hurt, Kenneth Moore, and Willie Parker seeking re-election and Ralph W. Cobb, Jr. challenging.

There’s a race for Gleason mayor with incumbent Diane Poole being challenged by Charles Anderson. Meanwhile, eight candidates, Charles Bookout, Danny Browning, Wade Cook, James Mayor Hines, Tommy Hodges, Teresa Johnson, Cruz Legens, and Keith Radford, are running for all four aldermen seats in Gleason.

Greenfield Mayor Cindy McAdams is unopposed on the ballot, while Don Allen is running unopposed for an unexpired term for alderman, and Donald Ray High, Kelly Keylon, James Roy Pope, and Chris Turbyville are running for four Greenfield aldermen seats.

In Martin, Ward 1 alderman Danny Nanney, Ward 2 alderman Marvin Flatt, and Ward 3 alderman Randy Edwards are all running unopposed for re-election.

And, the City of Sharon will have a new mayor as Ali Stalter is unopposed on the ballot. Two aldermen’s seats are up for election, as Stewart Broussard and Wanda Hamlin are seeking re-election with Austin Bond and Jesse Lee Doster challenging.