The New Madrid Fault remains active in the area, with multiple reports of earthquake activity in the past week.

On Tuesday morning, the Center for Earthquake Research and Information recorded a 2.5 tremor near Ridgely, in Lake County, just before 9:30.

Two additional tremors were reported near the Missouri-Arkansas border at approximately the same time, which registered 1.6 and 1.7.

A 2.2 earthquake was also reported Saturday in Lake County near Wynnburg.

Over the past week in Southeast Missouri near Lilbourn, 11 earthquakes were recorded, with one registering 2.5, followed by a 2.4 and others ranging from 1.9 to 1.4.