Several Fireworks Shows Planned for Fourth of July Holiday Weekend

The local area will have several options for watching fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

On Saturday, a fireworks show will be held at 9:00, at the American Legion building on Reelfoot Lake.

On Monday from 4:00 until 9:00, the Obion County Fairgrounds will be the site of a food truck festival, live music, kids activities and a fireworks display.

The City of Martin will be hosting their annual fireworks show at 9:00 at the Martin Recreation Complex.

Kenton will have a fireworks show at the City Park to conclude the White Squirrel Festival.

The Fulton Tourism Commission will have free admission for the first 300 fans to watch the Fulton Railroaders baseball game, followed by a fireworks show viewable from the ballpark.

And the City of Hickman will hold their annual fireworks show from the Elvis Stahr Harbor starting at 9:00.