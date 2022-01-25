Several Items Take During Burglary of Union City

A break-in at a Union City home resulted in several items being taken.

Police reports said officers were called to 813 East Main Street, where the caller stated someone was in their home.

Reports said officers cleared the residence, with 23 year old Robert Cutshaw II and 23 year old Alexis Teague, both of Sharon, entering the home to look at their contents.

One inside, Cutshaw and Teague discovered a 32-inch television, a 25-inch television, a children’s tablet and Xbox game system were missing.

The value of the theft was listed at $950.

Police discovered a screen cut and window open for the burglars to enter.

Police reports also said the homeowners had not resided at the location for a month-and-a-half to two months.