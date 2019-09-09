Several Ken-Tenn football teams are listed in this week’s Top 10 prep polls.

In Tennessee’s Class 1A, Huntingdon (3-0) is at Number Two, with Lake County (3-0) at Number Three. Greenfield (3-0) moved up two spots to Number Seven this week.

In Class 2A, Peabody (3-0) is the Number One team in the state, with Union City (2-1) at Number Ten.

Class 3A has Covington (3-0) at Number Two with Westview (3-0) at Number Nine and South Gibson (3-0) at Number Ten.

In Class 4A, Dyersburg (3-0) is at Number Two, with Haywood County (2-1) at Number Three, and Hardin County (2-1) at Number Nine.

And Henry County (1-2) is at Number Nine in Class 5A.

In Kentucky 2A, Mayfield (3-0) is the Number One team in the state with Caldwell County (2-1) at Number Five and Murray (2-1) at Number Seven.

Paducah Tilghman (2-1) is Number Ten in Class 3A.