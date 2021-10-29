Several Local Cities Change Trick-or-Treat Night

Several local city’s have announced a change in night’s for Halloween Trick-or-Treating.

With Halloween falling on Sunday this year, city officials in South Fulton, Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield, Sharon, Tiptonville and Hickman have requested trick-or-treating to take place on Saturday.

The cities of Martin, Kenton, Fulton and Troy will still observe Halloween on Sunday night.

Union City police chief Perry Barfield said his city will also stay with the traditional date.(AUDIO)

For those who will be out collecting candy, Chief Barfield offered some safety tips.(AUDIO)

The Chief also encouraged parents to inspect all candy before it is eaten.