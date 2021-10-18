Several local elementary and middle school runners advance to State Championship Meet

Several local elementary and middle school runners are moving on to compete Saturday in the Knoxville Youth Athletics State Championship Meet after a regional competition in Memphis this past Saturday.

Those advancing from Dresden Middle School include: Bailey Warbington (6th grade) and Alivia Rainey (8th grade) for the girls, and Vaughn Bounds (6th grade) and Landon Floyd (8th grade) on the boys side.

Dresden Elementary’s team claimed the West Regional Championship, including rookie runner Hudson McDaniel, a 5th grader in her first year of cross country winning the individual regional championship.

Others advancing from DES include: Jillien Gallimore, Irah Cianfarani, and Peyton Oliver. Scarlett Hart, Harley Taylor, Maggie Robinson, Kinsley Smith, Emzy Collins, Nelia Wilhite, Ella Bynum, Josie Freda, Megan Walker, Sasha Rodriguez, Abigail Owens, Liv Killebrew, Maci Jo Buckley, and Willow Erwin.

The DES boys will also be represented in Knoxville by: Cannon Floyd (5th grade) and Miles Cary (5th grade).

From Greenfield, Lila Trevathan and Jolie Lunsford have advanced to Saturday’s girls state meet and Deegan Arant will compete for the Greenfield boys.

From Martin’s Central Christian Academy, Cannon Floyd qualified for state, along with Lake County’s Cooper Yates and AnnaReid Yates.

The state meet is Saturday morning in Knoxville at Ashe Park.