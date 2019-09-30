Several area high school football teams remain ranked on this week’s Associated Press Prep Polls.

In Class 1A, Huntingdon (6-0) is Number Two with Lake County (5-0) at Number Three. Greenfield (5-1) is ranked ninth in this week’s poll.

Peabody (5-0) is still Number One in Class 2A.

In Class 3A, Covington (6-0) is at Number Two, with South Gibson (5-1) at Number Nine, and Westview (4-2) in tenth.

Class 4A sees Haywood County (5-1) at Number Two in the state rankings.

In Class 5A, Henry County (4-2) remains at Number Six.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky 2A, Mayfield (5-1) is ranked second, Caldwell County (5-1) is fifth, and Murray (4-1) is at Number Seven this week.

Paducah Tilghman (5-1) is ranked sixth in Class 3A, while McCracken County is at Number Seven in Class 6A.