June 22, 2022
Several Opportunities to See Fourth of July Fireworks Shows

Local residents will have several options for watching fireworks for the Fourth of July holiday.

On July 2nd, a fireworks show will be held at 9:00, the American Legion building on Reelfoot Lake.

On Monday, July 4th, the Obion County Fairgrounds will be the site of a food truck festival and fireworks.

The City of Martin will host their annual fireworks show at 9:00 at the Recreation Complex.

The Fulton Tourism Commission will have free admission for the first 300 fans to watch the Fulton Railroaders baseball game, followed by a fireworks show viewable from the ballpark.

And the City of Hickman will hold their annual fireworks show from the Elvis Stahr Harbor starting at 9:00.

Charles Choate

