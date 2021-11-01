Several regional teams ranked in AP Kentucky, Tennessee Football Prep Polls
Several regional high school teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press Football Prep Polls for Tennessee and Kentucky.
In Tennessee Class 1A, undefeated McKenzie (10-0) is the No. 1 team in the state with defending state champion Peabody (8-1) in second and Dresden (7-3) in tenth.
Westview (9-1) is ranked second in Class 2A with Riverside (9-1) in fourth and Huntingdon (8-2) in seventh.
In Class 3A, undefeated Dyersburg (9-0) is second with Waverly (8-1) and Covington (7-2) tied for sixth.
Class 4A sees unbeaten Haywood County (10-0) in fourth and undefeated Hardin County (9-0) in fifth.
Meanwhile, in Kentucky Class 2A, Mayfield (9-1) is ranked fourth, Murray (7-2) is fifth, and Caldwell County (7-3) is sixth.
And in Class 5A, Graves County (8-2) is ranked seventh.