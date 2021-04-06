Several Small Earthquakes Recorded in Area Over Past Week

Several small earthquakes have been recorded over the area in the past week.

Last Wednesday night near midnight, a 1.7 tremor was recorded five-and-a-half miles northwest of Tiptonville in Lake County.

On Thursday, the largest recorded tremor was recorded just under three miles west of Tiptonville in New Madrid County, Missouri.

The 2.1 earthquake took place just across the Mississippi River at 7:00 in the evening.

Friday afternoon around 3:15, a 1.8 tremor occurred in Lake County, which was centered one mile west of Ridgely.

And on Sunday afternoon just after 5:00, a 2.0 earthquake was recorded in Western Kentucky in McCracken County.

This tremor was centered northeast of the Kevil community.