Several Small Earthquakes Recorded in Local Area
Several small earthquakes have been recorded in the past few days in the local area.
Monday morning around 4:45, a 1.4 tremor was recorded west of Ridgely on Hampton Road.
On Sunday, earthquakes of 1.9 and 1.3 occurred around 10:00 in the morning near Paschall Road northwest of Ridgely.
The largest tremor was recorded Sunday at noon near Bogota, which measured at 2.5.
Approximately two hours later in Obion County, a 2.1 earthquake was recorded south of Beaver Arm Road.
At almost this same location in Obion County, a 1.8 registered tremor was recorded Friday afternoon around 1:15.