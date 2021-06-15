Several Small Earthquakes Recorded in Local Area

Several small earthquakes have been recorded in the past few days in the local area.

Monday morning around 4:45, a 1.4 tremor was recorded west of Ridgely on Hampton Road.

On Sunday, earthquakes of 1.9 and 1.3 occurred around 10:00 in the morning near Paschall Road northwest of Ridgely.

The largest tremor was recorded Sunday at noon near Bogota, which measured at 2.5.

Approximately two hours later in Obion County, a 2.1 earthquake was recorded south of Beaver Arm Road.

At almost this same location in Obion County, a 1.8 registered tremor was recorded Friday afternoon around 1:15.