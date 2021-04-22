Several UCMS boys’ basketball players honored at postseason banquet

Several Union City Middle School boys’ basketball team members were honored with individual accolades at a recent banquet commemorating the team’s successful 2020-21 season.

The Tornadoes compiled a sparkling 16-2 record and avenged one of their two losses with a season-ending victory over Dyersburg.

Head coach Bill Kail handed out the following awards:

(From left) Cohen Simpson, Ultimate Teammate; Tayehari Jones, Defensive Player of the Year; Finn Frankum, Sixth Man Award; Davis Hayes, Most Improved; Copeland Chism, Most Versatile; DeAngelo Monroe, Most Valuable Player and Ben Kail, Floor General Award and Academic Award.