April 22, 2021
Several UCMS boys’ basketball players honored at postseason banquet

Several Union City Middle School boys’ basketball team members were honored with individual accolades at a recent banquet commemorating the team’s successful 2020-21 season.

The Tornadoes compiled a sparkling 16-2 record and avenged one of their two losses with a season-ending victory over Dyersburg.

Head coach Bill Kail handed out the following awards:
(From left) Cohen Simpson, Ultimate Teammate; Tayehari Jones, Defensive Player of the Year; Finn Frankum, Sixth Man Award; Davis Hayes, Most Improved; Copeland Chism, Most Versatile; DeAngelo Monroe, Most Valuable Player and Ben Kail, Floor General Award and Academic Award.

Steve James

