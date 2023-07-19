Severe Flooding Issues in Several Western Kentucky Counties

Some counties in Western Kentucky are experiencing severe flooding, after overnight rainfall amounts of five-to-seven inches.

Portions of Graves, Carlisle, Calloway and Hickman County are reporting water over the road in many places, and some homes with water in their basements.

Reports from Fancy Farm showed seven inches of rain has been received overnight, with reports of water over Highway 94 near Lynn Grove and water over roadways in parts of Mayfield.

Motorists are reminded to not drive over water covered roadways, as some are reported to be over a foot deep with flowing current.