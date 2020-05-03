A line of thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon caused widespread damage across Obion County.

The storm system, that moved in from the Missouri bootheel, caused structure, tree and power line damage.

In downtown Union City, the roof of the Century 21 building was blown off, sending the debris onto and around the Post Office.

Multiple trees were blown down around the city, and reports of hail also accompanied the storms.

Sheriff Karl Jackson reported multiple deputies were called to assist Sunday afternoon, after power lines were downed, and fallen trees blocked many roadways throughout the county.

The line of storms from Missouri also produced Tornado Warnings in Western Kentucky for the counties of Hickman, Carlisle and Graves.

Following the passage of the storms, the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation reported almost 11,500 outages due to downed lines and broken poles.