With the local area now dealing with the affects of heavy rain and flooding, it appears severe thunderstorms will also be a concern for this weekend.

The National Weather Service has placed the entire Ken-Tenn listening area in an “enhanced” risk of severe thunderstorms for Saturday.

Currently, forecasts show a strong cold front will move into the area in the afternoon hours on Saturday, which could create thunderstorms that have damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes.

Current wind forecasts indicate gusts up to 25-miles per hour and Saturday, and up to 30 miles per hour on Sunday.

Weather Service reports also show the area could also receive an additional two-to-four inches of rainfall Friday night thru Saturday night.