Severe Thunderstorm Possibility in Ken-Tenn Area

The National Weather Service says there is a threat for severe weather for all of the Ken-Tenn area late Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Weather Service officials have now placed the local area into a Level 3 category.

At this time, the greatest threat will be strong damaging winds, along with the possibility of tornadoes.

Current forecast models show two rounds of storms in the local area, with a timeline of 11:00 Friday night thru 2:00 on Saturday morning.