Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwest Obion County and Lake County

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Obion County and Lake County until 3:00.

At 2:22, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hornersville, or seven miles north of Gosnell, Arkansas.

This storm was moving northeast at 60 miles-per-hour.

The hazard of this storm is 70 miles-per-hour wind gusts and quarter size hail.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage and wind damage also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Locations in the warning area are Tiptonville, Samburg and Ridgely